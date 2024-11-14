"On-site generative artificial intelligence" for nuclear power plants

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company had proudly announced a giant step towards arming Skynet.

The first generative AI used at a nuclear power plant is for rapidly searching regulatory documents. At least they haven't yet assigned it the tasks of monitoring core temperatures or operating the cooling system.

Atomic Canyon's Neutron Enterprise generative artificial intelligence solution, which was built and runs on NVIDIA's full-stack artificial intelligence platform, will be used at California's only remaining nuclear power plant for rapid document searches and retrieval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's Agency Documents Access and Management System (ADAMS) explained PG&E.

"As the first nuclear power plant to implement Neutron Enterprise using the NVIDIA platform, we're proud to lead the way in bringing cutting-edge innovation to our operations," said Maureen Zawalick, Vice President of Business and Technical Services at Diablo Canyon Power Plant. "Atomic Canyon's AI [Artificial Intelligence] solutions will enable faster data retrieval, boosting collaboration and ensuring continued safe, but more efficient operations. Accessing critical information in seconds will let us focus on what truly matters—delivering reliable clean energy safely and affordably."

The artificial intelligence-powered Neutron Enterprise search solution will integrate with Diablo Canyon's existing systems and is expected to cut search times from hours to seconds shared PG&E.