Solutions M4 Mac Mini users have for the power button

The new M4 Mac Mini is absurdly small but powerful enough for gaming. The tiny form factor has also undergone some other changes. There are two USB-C ports and a headphone jack in the front, and the power button has also been moved from the back to the bottom of the device.

My possibly controversial hot take is wondering why it has a headphone jack, never mind of the front, which I don't love for aesthetic reasons. This is not, however, what most people are upset about. If the internet is to be believed, what has people up in arms is the power button, now about an inch away from where it was underneath a very light device.

Apple, of course, insists that if this bothers you, it's because you are using it wrong. Undeterred, Mac Mini owners have rallied to solve this problem. Some stick them under their desks with velcro or 3D-printed mounts.

Some 3D-printed solutions are a bit over-engineered.

This version is satisfying in its simplicity.

Turning a Mac Mini into a tiny Mac Pro is as cute as it is ridiculous.

