Tetris Forever is both a game and a documentary

How many times have you bought Tetris? Game Boy, Game Boy Color, PC, Oculus, sorry, Meta Quest, and probably others I can't remember. Tetris, which may or may not turn 40 this year, is unquestionably a classic, and it is getting a new release for its birthday. Tetris Forever includes 15 versions of Tetris plus a new "experience" created for the anniversary.

Like Atari 50, which just received DLC with additional games, Tetris Forever is a documentary about the game's history.

More than 15 playable classic games from the series' history are featured, including many being released for the first time outside Japan. Battle your friends in the multiplayer cult favorite Tetris Battle Gaiden, create massive explosions to clear lines in Super Bombliss, and see where it all began in 1984 with an accurate recreation of the first version of Tetris on the Electronika 60 computer.

We can only hope that Tetris Forever will do a better job of telling the story of Tetris than the movie did.

