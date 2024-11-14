The Onion nabs Infowars in bankruptcy auction, plans to make it 'very funny, very stupid'

Infowars is the key media vehicle of conspiracy theorist and con artist Alex Jones. Part of the bankruptcy forced by the colossal penalties leveled against him for defaming the parents of Sandy Hook victims, it is now the property of The Onion.

The Onion plans to shutter Jones' InfoWars and rebuild the website featuring well-known internet humor writers and content creators, according to a person with knowledge of the sale.

Jones, 50, one of the most-high profile and financially successful alternative media personalities, built a small empire off a radio show-turned-internet video operation centered around the Infowars brand that focused on false and often bizarre claims about grand conspiracies and government wrongdoing.