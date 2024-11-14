Watch a faceless humanoid robot flex its weird, hydraulic muscles

Watch Torso flex its rubbery, water-filled musculature.
The first bimanual Torso created at Clone includes an actuated elbow, cervical spine (neck), and anthropomorphic shoulders with the sternoclavicular, acromioclavicular, scapulothoracic and glenohumeral joints. The valve matrix fits compactly inside the ribcage. Bimanual manipulation training is in progress.
Sadly, the video has no soundtrack, despite Torso's motions being suggestive of famous songs and classified field recordings.
Previously:
• This robot is controlled by a living mushroom (video)
• We Robot conference: legal and policy issues related to robotics
• Cornell researchers study 'trash barrel robots' in New York City