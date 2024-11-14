Woman who ignored warnings signs is dead

A woman chose to drive around the familiar, bright orange and white "Road Closed" signage to her death.

The recent storms have heavily damaged Interstate 40 in North Carolina. However, a driver decided that road closed signs did not apply to her and drove around them. Emergency services attempted to save her life but were unable to. Ignoring obvious signs can be detrimental to one's longevity.

Firefighters said the driver of the SUV drove around a blockade and crashed down the rocky embankment before the vehicle came to rest on its passenger side, right on the bank of the Pigeon River. Officials estimated that the SUV ended up around 100 feet from the roadway. … Once the driver, who was the only person in the SUV, was freed, she was taken by ambulance to a landing zone and then airlifted to an area hospital. … No first responders were hurt during the rescue. "We want to remind Haywood County travelers that the large orange and white 'Road Closed' signage and concrete barriers are there for a reason, and one of those reasons isn't to drive around them," the Junaluska Fire Department wrote on Facebook. Live News Five

Ignore warning signs at your peril, people.

