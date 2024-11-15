Atlanta man dies in shootout with deputies after "possible registration violation" and high-speed chase

A deputy with Coweta County Sheriff's Office in Georgia rammed a driver off the road after he refused to pull over and led depities on a three-county chace, then set a dog on him. The man pulled a gun, killed the dog and shot the cop, who returned fire, killing him. All over what the Associated Press reports as a "possible registration violation." The cop was only grazed and will be fine.

Jason Andre Wilson, a 23-year-old Atlanta resident, died after leading officers on a high-speed chase that began just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in Coweta County and ended in Fulton County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. … Wilson's body will undergo an autopsy in Fulton County. The GBI is examining the shooting, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will decide whether to seek criminal charges after the investigation is complete.

Charges against who? Unless its the cop for starting a high-speed chase over a fix-it ticket and then throwing his dog at the problem, there must be more to this story. For a vibe check, the photo above is how the Sheriff's office presents itself online. No humans, only hardware.

