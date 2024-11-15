Australians asked to log three days of farting

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) is asking Australians 14 years of age and older to record flatulence data.

An app to gather information about farting is being employed to help Australians improve gut health. I wonder if the app is just a big green button that makes a giant fart sound on your phone, and sends some info to the central fart collecting DB.

Using an app called 'Chart Your Fart', the CSIRO is asking Australians over 14 years old to keep a log of their flatulence for at least three days. Users can track the frequency of their flatulence, and qualities like "smell, loudness, duration, linger and detectability." The citizen scientists will help to profile what a "normal" fart may be among different age groups in the population. The CSIRO says while some can find farting embarrassing, it's perfectly healthy. "Passing wind is a natural occurrence and a sign that our digestive system is working as it should, to expel excess gas that is produced from breaking down and processing the food we eat," CSIRO Research Dietitian, Megan Rebuli said. 9News

Previously:

• Bear farts at trail camera (video)