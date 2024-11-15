Doggo excited to see vacuum cleaner for one hilarious reason — and her human can't stop laughing about it (video)

While most dogs run for the hills when they hear a vacuum cleaner, one excited doggo missed the memo.

In fact, not only is she delighted to see the vacuum cleaner, but she hilariously gets underfoot, insisting on getting her belly suctioned, dirty floor be damned. It's almost impossible to watch this clip without laughing out loud. (See video below, posted by akira301040.)

Via Newsweek

