Elon Musk is asking Twitter to make governmental decisions now

Elon Musk hasn't been officially made the head of the Department of Government Efficiency yet, but it's undeniable that he has Trump's ear. Just look at how he's settling into Kari Lake's shoes! As the Trump administration prepares to settle into Washington, there are a number of questions that need answering, including appointing a new Senate Majority Leader – a question Musk apparently has some real influence on. He has, after all, bought his way into being the Salacious Crumb to Trump's Jabba.

Screenshot via Social Media

Rather than do his own research, however, Musk has chosen to simply ask his legions of Twitter followers who should take the title. Vox populi, vox Dei, after all, unless the vox populi is saying something he disagrees with.

If there's one thing we've learned in the past week, it's that trusting the judgement of the American public is usually a bad decision. At least Musk hasn't nominated himself for the title, as he is wont to do.

