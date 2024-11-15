Expert shares the best and worst countries for Americans who want to escape

Has Trump's victory and bizarre appointment announcements made you want to get the hell out of the United States while you still have a chance? Andrew Henderson, founder of Nomad Capitalist, warns that knee-jerk reactions to political events can end up costing a lot of money with disappointing results. "What I'm seeing is whenever someone's candidate doesn't win, they want to move overseas," Henderson says in this video.

The key, according to Henderson, isn't about running away in a panic, but rather moving thoughtfully toward a better situation: "Find a country that has the values that you want… move for values, not for politics."

Here's what Henderson has to say about each country:

United Kingdom: A poor choice for relocation. "You need to have a residence permit. And the UK closed down pretty much all of the pathways that you can live there as a passive investor."

Canada: Another bad choice. "There is this presumption that proximity means superiority… Canada and the UK are two of the hardest countries to immigrate to."

Portugal: A practical European option. "Invest half a million euros through the golden visa program… You can get on the track to citizenship without having to live there."

Ireland: Easier than the UK. "Taxes in Ireland are better. If you're going to make a move somewhere… why not make it a place where you can at least lower your tax bill?"

Greece/Latvia: Accessible European options with investment-based residency programs.

Uruguay/Chile: Excellent options: "You want a real bolt hole against things like world wars and nuclear and lots of things. How about Uruguay? How about Chile? Those are pretty stable places."

Italy/France: Good options for those not seeking investment programs. "There are also programs you don't even have to invest like in Italy, like in France."

Spain: Closing window of opportunity. "Spain is in the process of likely closing their program down."

Thailand: "Not as developed, but they could work. And they share your values. Thailand, perhaps, comes to mind."

