Kentucky woman sues for right to make her own decisions

Kentucky's near-total abortion ban has forced a pregnant Kentucky woman to sue for the right to make decisions for herself and access to medical care.

I applaud the Kentuckian for taking a stand and the ACLU for supporting her. However, my eyes started to twitch at the thought that she'll unlikely find any support from Kentucky or the United States Supreme Court, where this seems destined to end.

Brigitte Amiri, deputy director of the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, said Tuesday that bans in Kentucky and elsewhere have "wreaked havoc on people's lives." "Those who can scrape together the resources may be able to travel out of state to get care, but others will be forced to carry their pregnancies to term against their will, often at great cost to their health or lives," Amiri said in a statement. The plaintiff in the new lawsuit said the decision whether to end her pregnancy should be hers. "I am bringing this case to ensure that other Kentuckians will not have to go through what I am going through, and instead will be able to get the health care they need in our community," she said. CNN

Previously:

• Kentucky sheriff settles heated argument with judge by shooting him dead