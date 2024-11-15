Mark "Z-Pain" Zuckerberg covers Lil Jon's "Get Low"

The best thing about Mark Zuckerberg and T-Pain collaboration on a cover of Lil Jon's "Get Low" may be a quote in The Verge's review.

Take this warning from The Verge's Emma Roth before deciding to listen to Mr. Zuckerberg serenade his wife with a song about ball sweat.

Trust me, I may be scarred for life after hearing Zuckerberg's autotuned voice serenade me with "'Til the sweat drop down my balls." If you get halfway through the song, you'll also hear a cameo from T-Pain. Apparently, Zuckerberg made the song for his wife, Priscilla. "'Get Low' was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary," Zuckerberg wrote on Instagram. "This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify." The Verge

When I think sweaty balls, I think CB4.

