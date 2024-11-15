Missouri teacher arrested for having sex with students in her home and car

A Missouri substitute teacher was arrested on Tuesday for having sex with students at her home and in her car.

Carissa Smith faces 19 charges after she allegedly paid some students in the Dixon School District "at least $100" and offered alcohol and drugs, such as marijuana, in exchange for "sex or oral sex," according to The Independent.

Along with money and drugs, she is also accused of propositioning at least one of the students by sending him a nude photo of herself.

After the long-term substitute met with the teens, she asked them not to tell anyone or "she would get into trouble." But, obviously (and fortunately), at least one student did not heed her request.

"This is very disturbing and distressing information for everyone in our school community," the district's superintendent said in a letter sent out to parents this week. You can read the full letter here. It's not clear how many victims were involved, or what their ages are.

From The Independent:

Smith is charged with eight counts of second-degree statutory rape, one count of second-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of sexual misconduct with a student, three counts of sexual contact with a student, two counts of second-degree sexual trafficking of a child under 18 years old, one count of patronizing prostitution, and two counts of hindering prosecution. Authorities say she may face additional charges after they interview more victims. Smith is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

