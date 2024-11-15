Republicans are cheerleading for Matt Gaetz

US Representative from South Carolina Ralph Norman believes Trump's intended Attorney General Matt Gaetz is "a brilliant legal mind."

Is this announced appointment of Gaetz some amazing sleight of hand, wherein the ethics investigation into his allegedly sexual assault of a minor, or minors, just evaporates, and he continues as MAGA agent of chaos? It seems that is what Trump, Gaetz, and allies like Norman think will happen.

Speaker "MAGA Mike" Johnson has already followed suit and is asking the House Ethics Committee not to release their report. That seems like a sure sign it'll be leaked, but perhaps too late. I think this is going to be an early "Can Trump force the Senate to confirm EVEN Matt Gaetz?"

"I'm going to strongly request that the Ethics Committee not issue the report because that is not the way we do things in the House, and I think that would be a terrible precedent to set," Johnson told reporters on Friday. The comments are a significant move by the House GOP leader to push to block the release of a report from a probe that is supposed to be separate from the speaker's office. Johnson's comments also mark a reversal after he said on Thursday, "the speaker is not involved with what happens in ethics. Lots of important reasons for that." Gaetz, who resigned from Congress this week after Trump announced his intent to nominate him to serve as attorney general, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. CNN

The clown car is pulling up to the Capitol.