RFK Jr. chummy with sexual predators, other criminals

RFK Jr, Trump's proposed Secretary of Health and Human Services, explains that he is buddies with a lot of people you wouldn't necessarily want your Secretary of Health and Human Services to be buddies with.

Having recently survived a global pandemic, I would prefer we had someone who "gets it" a little bit better than ol' brainworm setting running things like the FDA and CDC, but Donald Trump has a plan. I am not sure that we'll survive the next pandemic.

The people RFK Jr. just ran into New York and then played host to really calls into question the circles he runs in. I may have seen one or two of these villains about town, but I was never forced to invite them in.