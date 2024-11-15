Scare this streamer or die (kinda)

If there's one thing I like, it's content creators who aren't afraid to get gimmicky – just look at my gushing endorsements of YouTube prankster Max Fosh. Among my favorites is Twitch streamer DougDoug, who always manages to incorporate some twisted audience participation. This time around, he's decided to field criticism of being too much of a coward for horror games by trying out some audience suggestions, with a twist – if your game fails to raise his heart rate above a predetermined threshold, you're banned from his stream for good.

It's an interesting, high-stakes twist – are you willing to put your life (or at least your access to DougDoug) on the line? Do you believe in your favorite horror game that much? As the online streaming space continues to evolve and get more interactive, I think we should have more dangerous streams like this – put it all on the line for the honor of Alan Wake 2 or whatever. I would have submitted the Silent Hill 2 remake, but staring down the barrel of the banhammer, I'm not sure if I'd be too confident in that choice.

