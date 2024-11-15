The Muppets perform "Jesus Christ Superstar"

There are few things in this world that Muppets cannot improve, and that certainly includes the funky musical tale of Jesus Christ as told from the perspective of Gonzo, the greatest Judas in history.

Enter: The Muppets' Jesus Christ Superstar, created by Canadian musician Christo Graham.

Kermit himself plays Jesus, of course, with Miss Piggy filling in the role of Mary Magdalene. Together, they deliver a rousing rendition of the greatest pop song ever written in 5/4 time (at around 8:40). Rounding out the cast are Pepe the Prawn as Pontius Pilate, Fozzie as Simon Zealotes, and Rowlf doing his best Alice Cooper impression in the role of King Herod.

Fair warning, for the JCS aficionados out there: it's not the entire show, though it does feature most of the major bangers (with the exception of "Blood Money / Damned For All Time"). And sadly, my 4-year-old was not as impressed by Gonzo as he was by Brandon Victor Dixon in the recent made-for-TV version featuring John Legend and Sara Bareilles.

