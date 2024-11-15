Trump-pick RFK Jr. promises to end infectious disease research on Week One (video)

If dictator-elect Donald Trump has his way, conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — who has never worked in the medical field — will be running the Department of Health. And the staunch anti-vaxxer has already promised that on Week One, he will end research on drug development and infectious diseases for eight years.

"I'm going to go to NIH my first week and I'm going to call all of the division heads and … bureau chiefs, and I'm going to say, 'We're going to give the drug development and infectious disease a break," he said at a recent online forum. "A little bit of a break — for about eight years." (See video below, posted by Republicans against Trump.)

The professional quack will be quite busy, as he has also promised to eradicate fluoride in water and tackle catastrophic "crimes" such as the evil chemtrails planted by nefarious actors to poison America (it's just ordinary plane vapor, folks). Let's just hope he finds time to capture Big Foot, while he's at it.

Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services said during the campaign that he would stop research on drug development and infectious diseases for 8 years.



What could possibly go wrong?pic.twitter.com/xUEEnb9dDA — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 15, 2024

Previously: It can't just be the brain worm: what the hell is wrong with RFK, Jr?

