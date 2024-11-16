10 free radical ebooks to help you plan for the next 4 years

Haymarket Books is a publishing company founded in 2001 that has spent the last two-plus decades specializing in radical leftist texts. Its hardly a small publisher either, having printed and distributed books by such writers as Noam Chomsky, Angela Davis, Eve Ewing, Rebecca Solnit, Howard Zinn, and others.

And indeed, those authors are among the names being offered in the publisher's current ebook giveaway—a limited time offer to help readers access texts about the struggle for freedom, completely free. As the company explains:

At Haymarket, we believe that books are crucial tools in struggles against racism, imperialism, and capitalism—and for a better world. That's why we've decided to make TEN key ebooks free to download: join us in reading these indispensable works of analysis, history, and strategy. Wherever each of us live, work, and are in community: the time is now to build power and fight back, together.

Included in Haymarket's Ten Free eBooks for Getting Free bundle are:

How We Get Free: Black Feminism and the Combahee River Collective, edited by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor

Hope In The Dark: Untold Histories, Wild Possibilities by Rebecca Solnit

Freedom Is A Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement by Angela Y. Davis

Palestine in a World on Fire, edited by Katherine Natanel and Ilan Pappé

Let This Radicalize You by Kelly Hayes and Mariame Kaba

Socialism…Seriously: A Brief Guide to Surviving the 21st Century by Danny Katch

The Black Antifascist Tradition: Fighting Back From Anti-Lynching to Abolition by Jeanelle K. Hope and Bill V. Mullen

Elite Capture: How the Powerful Took Over Identity Politics (And Everything Else) by Olúfémi O. Táíwò

Class Struggle Unionism by Joe Burns

and Unbuild Walls: Why Immigrant Justice Needs Abolition by Silky Shah

The free books are only available until Friday, November 15; the publisher is also offering 80% off of any other ebook until then as well. I've already downloaded copies for myself, and I'm happy to book club it with anyone else who needs reading inspiration (within reason).

Ten eBooks For Getting Free [Haymarket Books]