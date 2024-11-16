Boss sent you a big document you don't feel like reading? Ask 1minAI to summarize its main points for you

TL;DR: Save 82% on a 1minAI lifetime subscription and get a full suite of tools for generating articles, images, videos, and more.

There's a new AI tool on the scene that's claiming it can do everything. We know, we know, we've heard it all before. But stay with us here. This one might actually be the real deal. Imagine a world where your emails write themselves, and your boss finally gives you a raise. That's 1minAI.

Would you believe us if we said AI wrote what you just read? It's true! But 1minAI can do far more than write — create and edit images, modify videos, summarize PDFs, transcribe audio, translate, and more. Get lifelong access for only $39.99 (reg. $234).

Use 1minAI to save time at work

Imagine your boss just gave you a "fun" new project — the company newsletter. Don't sound too excited. And don't stress about the added work; you can use 1minAI to do the heavy lifting.

Start with the AI article generator. We just had to give 1minAI a short description of what we wanted to get that weirdly wonderful introduction you read above, and we only lightly edited it from the first-person to third-person for our uses. You can also choose language models from options like Gemini, GPT, Claude, and Llama.

You'll also need a beautiful image for that newsletter, right? Create an AI image from a simple prompt with DALL-E, Midjourney, Leonardo, Flux, or Stable Diffusion.

We asked 1minAI to generate an image to use within this article, and this is what it gave us:

1minAI's PDF summarizing tool would also likely be pretty helpful at work. Ever get sent a gigantic document that you don't feel like reading? Just have 1minAI read and summarize its main points for you.

We think 1minAI is pretty great, especially since you never have to pay recurring fees. Get this all-in-one AI tool for $39.99 (reg. $234).

