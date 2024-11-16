Half-Life 2 remaster drops; no word on Half-Life 3

Where is Half-Life 3? It's been a joke in the gaming community for years, and for good reason – and no, Half-Life: Alyx doesn't count. Today, on the 20th anniversary of Half-Life 2… well, Half-Life 3 wasn't announced, but it's something almost as cool.

Half-Life 2 RTX, a remaster of the original game featuring all kinds of fancy, cutting-edge graphics tech, has been revealed in full force and looks absolutely beautiful. Much like Portal RTX, its predecessor, the game is being developed by Nvidia themselves to take advantage of the latest in gaming technology, and will be completely free to those who own the original – and if you're a PC gamer who doesn't already have one of the best PC games ever made, what are you doing?!

Half-Life 2 RTX has no release date yet, but I can't wait to relive this classic. No word yet about whether they're doing the Episodes, though…