Secret Level is like Love, Death and Robots for gaming nerds

That headline isn't an exaggeration, by the way – it's done by the exact same team. Secret Level, a spiritual successor to Love, Death and Robots that draws from the worlds of video games, had been previously announced at the recent Summer Games Fest, but a trailer showing off a much more in-depth look at the series has just dropped.

Each of the 15 episodes will tell a story featuring new characters in the world of a different beloved game – oh, yeah, and Concord is there too, I guess. From Baldur's Gate to Armored Core to criminally underrated kung fu brawler Sifu, the series looks to be a treat from end to end – again, as long as you ignore the Concord episode.

Personally, I'm excited to see what Arnold Schwarzenegger's name is doing in the credits when the series drops next month.