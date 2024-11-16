The second annual Jewish Comics Experience (JewCE) in NYC

On Sunday, November 10, New York City's Center for Jewish History held its second annual Jewish Comics Experience comics convention.

Jewish creators have always had a close connection with the comics industry, including some of the most influential artists and writers in the medium's history. Jewish creators essentially invented the superhero genre, from Jerry Siegel and Joe Schuster creating Superman in 1938, to Bob Kane and Bill Finger creating Batman in 1939, to Stan Lee and Jack Kirby launching the Marvel universe with The Fantastic Four in 1961.

I attended a panel on "Batman at 85" in which panelists examined aspects of the Jewish experience brought to Batman by his creators. Comics historian and former Marvel editor Danny Fingeroth made the point that for Kane and Finger, Batman must have been "a dark response to the rise of fascism in the world," even if subconsciously. Former Batman group editor at DC Jordan B. Gorfinkel spoke about his "No Man's Land" Batman comic book storyline that eventually inspired the Christopher Nolan movie The Dark Knight Rises. He said the story reflects the biblical story of Sodom and Gomorrah, with Abraham asking God if He would spare the city that had descended into "wickedness" if he could find fifty or even ten righteous people among its inhabitants.

Photo credit: Ruben Bolling

The event also featured many creators at exhibit tables, including, to name only a few, underground comix pioneer Barbara "Willy" Mendes…

Photo credit: Ruben Bolling

graphic novelist and journalism cartoonist Josh Neufeld…

Photo credit: Ruben Bolling

Dean Haspiel, with his new line of self-published comics…

Photo credit: Ruben Bolling

writer Ben Kahn, with his very appealing comics for kids…

Photo credit: Ruben Bolling

and "cartoonmentary" cartoonist Chari Pere.