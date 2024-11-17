Bigfoot or raccoon? Night vision binoculars offer solution to nighttime trash can mystery

Every night, something knocks over my trash cans. I don't know if it's a raccoon, a weird neighbor, or some sort of Bigfoot situation, but I'm going to find out. Here's how.

These Mini Digital Night Vision Binoculars are my new favorite nighttime surveillance system. They can zoom in up to 1,000 feet so that I can see down my driveway, even in total darkness. If you also have a trashcan cryptid haunting your home, you can go right to checkout and get these binoculars for $79.97 (reg. $159).

These binoculars have a 2.4-inch HD screen, perfect for capturing those elusive moments in sharp detail. Whether I'm checking for critters from my porch or taking photos of nocturnal animals, the 4x digital zoom and seven adjustable brightness levels provide excellent clarity, even in complete darkness. The infrared illuminator makes sure nothing slips past me, offering a view even in the deepest of nights.

Plus, with four different color modes—color, black and white, luminous green, or infrared—I'm set for any situation.

Theoretically, one could also use these night vision binoculars for things like hunting, camping, or looking at birds. They're small enough to fit in your pocket, making them super easy to take with you on any adventure. The infrared spotlight means I can spot anything up to 300 meters away in total darkness, which is perfect for those late-night trashcan investigations.

These binoculars even come with a replaceable lithium battery and support for a TF card, so I can store all my photos and videos from those late-night escapades.

Now, all that's left is to stare out my window all night. Like a normal person.

Don't want to waste any more time? You can check out right here and get these Mini Digital Night Vision Binoculars on sale for $89.97. Sale ends December 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Mini Digital Night Vision Binoculars with 1080p HD Recording – $79.97

