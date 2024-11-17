This powerful Lenovo laptop is now half off at $579

TL;DR: If you need a computer that can keep up, this Lenovo IdeaPad 5i with 16GB RAM is just $579.99 (reg. $1,069).

I'm the type of person who has, at any given moment, at least 20 Google Chrome tabs open. Don't judge me—each one is important, okay? The problem is, this multitasking madness tends to slow things down, and my old MacBook just wasn't putting her heart into it anymore. That's why I was looking for a laptop that could keep up with my tabs, apps, and general computer chaos.

When I started shopping for computers, the situation was looking dire. Have you seen laptop prices? I was close to giving up when I found this deal for a Lenovo IdeaPad 5i. It's from 2024, has 16GB RAM and a ton of storage, and it's also $579.99 (that's down from $1,069).

First, the good, then the great.

This Lenovo laptop has a 16-inch touchscreen display. I don't use it much in laptop mode, but this computer can flip around into a tablet or standing screen. And thanks to its Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, the IdeaPad handles multiple apps and tabs without breaking a sweat. No more waiting for my browser to catch up when I'm switching from one task to the next.

Now, I am a habitual video person. I have videos of my dog snoring, my cat trying to fight a chair (catnip was involved), and just so many old recordings I never want to delete. And now I don't have to. This laptop has a 1TB solid-state drive, so there's a ton of space to save all my videos with room to spare.

So if it's so great, why is this computer almost $500 off? It's because it's a New Open-Box product. That's just another way of saying it was excess stock and might have been a floor model, but it's still in brand-new condition. Even the battery is at 100% health, and just 15 minutes of charging gives me up to 2 hours of use.

Tab collectors, there's nothing wrong with you. You just need a computer that can keep up, and this Lenovo IdeaPad is up to the task, and it's only $579.99.

