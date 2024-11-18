Bhutan's "Gross National Happiness" backfires as 9% of its population flees

Bhutan is the only country in the world that uses Gross National Happiness to measure its success. But it looks like the country's focus on happiness has backfired, at least for now, as its citizens are fleeing in droves.

"It is an existential crisis," said the kingdom's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay via CBS News, telling reporters that making money is taking a front seat to "happiness."

Tobgay explained that tourism, which the small democratic country relies on for income, hasn't yet recovered from the pandemic. And although Bhutanese citizens might be happy — they have free health care, free education, and a strong economy — they also need to be financially secure. So, 9% of the population have fled, mostly to Australia, to find work.

But this "very difficult situation," as Togbay calls it, has inspired a bold, innovative project to turn things around: Bhutan's King Jigme Singye Wangchuck plans to woo back its citizens by building a new, modern, Danish-designed city called Gelephu Mindfulness City.

From CBS News:

[T]ourism can only do so much and Bhutan's king knows it, so he has decided to create a new city in southern Bhutan with different rules from the rest of the country. It will be an attempt at a new model of robust economic development, while still holding true to Bhutanese values. He turned to Danish architect Bjarke Ingels to design it. The new city will have neighborhoods nestled between the area's many rivers, connected by a series of unusual bridges. The bridges will also act as public buildings, with one home to a Buddhist center, another to health care facilities and yet another a university. There won't be any skyscrapers, and everything will be built with local materials. … The king has said the success of the project will shape the future of Bhutan.

