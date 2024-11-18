Ditch your gas guzzler: This e-scooter saves you money and beats traffic jams

TL;DR: Save 30% on the Navee V25 foldable e-scooter and transform your daily commute with less gas and traffic.

Gas prices got you down? Electric cars seem like the obvious answer, but let's face it, those Teslas ain't cheap. That's just one reason thousands of commuters are getting electric scooters instead.

Coupled with the fact that they're much easier to park and store, they're just an all-around better choice. But let's get back to the fact that they're stupid cheap. This Navee e-scooter is $299.99 here (save 30%) and arrives in as little as five days after ordering. It has killer reviews on Amazon, too.

Reasons to scoot your boot around town

It might be unfair to compare an affordable e-scooter to Teslas, but we're doing it anyway. There are too many cool things about this e-scooter:

Get fresh air on your way to work instead of a stuffy car ride

Ride up to 20mph and view your speed and battery life on the LED dash

Skip the traffic and cruise along in bike lanes and sidewalks

Journey for 16 miles before running out of battery

Ride after dark and in the rain with a headlight and waterproof body

Okay, but where do I keep it?

A concern many people have with e-scooters is that they'll get stolen outside of their work or grocery stores, but this one combats that in two ways. One: It folds so that you can take it inside the office pretty easily. Two, it has a hidden AirTag holder (the tracker is sold separately), so you can keep tabs on your scooter if someone takes it.

At home, the folding design makes it super easy to tuck into a house garage or apartment closet. It's like a Razor scooter, if you remember those!

Don't come for us, Elon, but this is the best electric scooter for commuters, and you can't top it. Get your Navee e-scooter for $299.99 (reg. $429) in about a week if you order now!

Navee V25 300W Foldable e-Scooter – $299.99

See Deal

