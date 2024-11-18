Egyptian mug contained 2,000-year-old hallucinogenic brew

This 2,000-year-old mug, depicting the ancient Egyptian guardian demon Bes, was likely used to hold an hallucinogenic brew in magical rituals. University of South Florida archaeologist Davide Tanasi used a variety of scientific tests to analyze any dregs at the bottom of the mug that's in the collection of the Tampa Museum of Art.

The concoction included plants with psychotropic and medicinal properties such as Peganum harmala (wild rue), Egyptian blue lotus (Nymphaea nouchali var. caerulea), and a plant from the Cleome genus. Additionally, honey, sesame seeds, pine nuts, licorice, and grapes were used to flavor and color the liquid, making it resemble blood.

Also in the mix were the remnants of fermented fruit along with actual human blood and saliva. Mmmmm.

The study draws connections between the Bes mug's usage and the "Myth of the Solar Eye," where Bes calms Hathor, a sky goddess, with a drug-laced alcoholic beverage disguised as blood. This act lulls Hathor into a deep sleep, symbolizing a resolution of conflict. Scholars suggest that rituals involving Bes mugs may have reenacted this myth, combining psychoactive substances and storytelling to deepen spiritual experiences.

