Gentleman who sold FBI-controlled phones to drug traffickers sentenced to 63 months in prison

Osemah Elhassen thought he was outsmarting law enforcement by distributing "secure" encrypted phones to criminals — while actually handing his clients straight to the FBI. The 51-year-old Australian was sentenced to 63 months in prison after falling for one of the most elaborate law enforcement stings in history.

Operating from Colombia, this middleman to the drug cartels sold ANOM phones that he believed were untraceable. What this none-too-bright criminal didn't realize was that the FBI controlled the entire network, quietly collecting over 27 million messages from his unsuspecting customers.

"Despite use of sophisticated technology and extreme measures to conceal the criminal enterprise, Mr. Elhassen could not thwart federal investigators," said U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath.

Court records show Elhassen bumbled his way through distributing devices while personally dabbling in drug trafficking and money laundering himself. He admitted to helping move at least 15 kilograms of cocaine while laundering criminal cash.

Arrested in Colombia in 2021, Elhassen has been gifted with five years to ponder his life choices from behind bars. Three other defendants have pleaded guilty, four more face trial, eight await extradition, and one is on the lam.

Previously:

• Police sting operation busts an 'illegal' nail salon

• Restaurant owner acquitted after foiling police sting

• Guy sets up his own sting operation to get his stolen bike back