Household objects revealed in stunning macro detail

Viewing these household objects under a macro lens makes them totally unrecognizable. In this fascinating video, a lighter, penny, toothbrush, pencil, and many more objects are shown at a close up scale that is impossible to see with the naked eye.

I love how bizarre everything looks at this scale. Some textures are surprisingly beautiful, such as the marbled look of a ballpoint tip. Others are creepy, like the tiny hole where the gas escapes on a lighter. It looks like an old sunken car tire, covered in barnacles.

What stood out to me the most in this video is all the plastic fibers up close in so many of our everyday objects. Seeing the plastic of a toothbrush up close was disturbing, and makes me want to find a more eco-friendly toothbrush that doesn't expose me to microplastics.

