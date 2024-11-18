How is this puppy sneaking out of his crate? Camera catches the hilarious stunt — and his sly accomplice (video)

A woman couldn't figure out how her puppy kept sneaking out of his crate, so she set up a camera. That's when she found out it was actually her other dog — a beagle mix — who was the sneaky one.

Sharing the evidence with us, we can see the beagle standing around, pretending to be just a nonchalant pooch as her human leaves the house. But the sly doggo then walks towards the front door, making sure the coast is clear, before taking a bit of time to jimmy the crate door open.

Once it's unlatched, she glances at the young pup for a moment, as if to say, "the rest is up to you, kiddo," before sauntering away. (See video below, posted by goldenmoose11.)

Although the footage is funny enough on its own, a follow-up video shows the amusing stunt that happens next: when the beagle hears the woman come home, she hilariously steps inside the abandoned crate, lies down, and casually stares out the crate door, hoping nobody will notice she is the wrong dog.

Via ParadePets

Previously: Watch: This dog goes from sneaky to utterly guilty when caught stealing food

