In stunning turnaround, MSNBC's Mika and Joe meet with Donald Trump to kiss the ring (video)

In an astounding about-face, Donald Trump's most strident on-air critics, MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, kissed and made up with the President-elect.

On Friday, the Morning Joe hosts kneeled at Mar-a-Lago to make nice with Trump, the man who promised to "round the fake news media," aka the enemy of the people. "In this meeting, President Trump was cheerful. He was upbeat. He seemed interested in finding common ground with Democrats on some of the most divisive issues," Brzezinski dutifully said, as if she'd just stepped out of Stepford, Connecticut.

"Joe and I realized it's time to do something different, and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but also talking with him," she continued, as if Trump is capable of having a two-way conversation with anyone other than his own reflection. "For those asking why we would speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, I would ask back: 'Why wouldn't we?'" (See video below, posted by Yashar Ali.)

What the Morning Joe duo really meant was, "Raising the white flag. Please erase my name from the enemy list," as one commenter pointed out. And you can't really blame them. If news outlets want to weather the MAGA takeover, they will have to kiss the ring.

