Internet Archive preserving early Unreal games

The Internet Archive hosts images of Unreal and Unreal Tournament, two key classics on which Epic Games' empire was built.

Epic's overall relationship with Unreal is…complicated. Officially, the series came to an end with Unreal Tournament 3 in 2007, as Epic put its then-full attention on the Gears of War series and its MOBA Paragon. An attempt was made to revive the franchise with a new installment made in Unreal Engine 4 (and simply titled Unreal Tournament), but that was later canceled as Epic elected to focus on Fortnite, and the series was officially shelved.

Wes Davis at The Verge confirmed with Epic that they're cool with it: "people are free to independently link to and play these versions" a spokesperson for the company is quoted saying.

Another classic hosted there with permission is Bethesda Softworks' Elder Scrolls: Arena, alongside various romsets and other downloads where permission status is not recorded.

