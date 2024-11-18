Marjorie Tayor Greene would dissolve The Union

Trump sycophant and Georgia Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene once again suggested we end the United States of America because she doesn't like blue states.

Unhappy with the democratic process that has given her party complete control of the Federal government, with the ability to write laws and appoint justices that will cement their fascist, racist, misogynist, white Christian white supremacist agenda in place for years, Marjorie Taylor Greene is mad that some States of the Union still dare to hold a majority of Democratic voters. Around 60% of the Federal budget would go with those States, and I think letting them go only makes it harder to impose her Conservative will upon them.

An outraged Greene (R-GA) on Monday urged a national split from Democratic states whose lawmakers, and voters, have expressed criticism of President-elect Donald Trump. "I'm still in favor of a national divorce if need be," Greene wrote. "If Democrat governors plan to commit treason against our President and the majority of Americans then let them destroy their own states." … "No one will want to live there," Greene predicted of post-"divorce" blue states. "And after years of being attacked by the deranged left, most of us are so sick of their crap." RawStory

