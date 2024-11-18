Monkey mob attacks police station

Earlier this month, dozens of monkeys escaped a South Carolina research facility and evaded capture for weeks. And now, we have news of a massive mob of escaped monkeys laying siege on a police station in Thailand.

Apparently, more than 200 monkeys broke out of enclosures in the city of Lopburi. During their rampage, one posse broke off and made its way to the police station.

From The Straits Times:

[Police captain Somchai Seedee] added that he was concerned the marauders could destroy property, including police documents. Traffic police and officers on guard duty were being called in to fend off the visitors, the Lopburi police said on Facebook on Nov 17. Around a dozen of the intruders were still perched proudly on the roof of the police station on Nov 18, photos from local media showed. Down in the streets, hapless police and local authorities were working to round up rogue individuals, luring them away from residential areas with food.

