Ruined 1993 Thinkpad tablet lovingly restored

Tinkerer and skill-collector polymatt rescued and restored a shattered 1993 Thinkpad 730T tablet. The device's journey from ruin to revival is wonderful indeed.

After picking this thing up at VCF Southwest this past year, I didn't know what I was getting into, but I knew it wasn't going to be easy. This is one of the first IBM machines to bear the ThinkPad name. It's a 730T 486 tablet computer from 1993 – and it needs a lot of work…

What a handsome device that tablet is. Not one on eBay, either!

