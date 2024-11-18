Russian ballet star who critizied Ukraine invasion dies in "fall" from building

Vladimir Shklyarov, 39, is a Russian ballet star who was publicly critical of the country's invasion of Ukraine: "Friends! I am against the war in Ukraine!" he posted, "I am for the people, for a peaceful sky above our heads." As with many others who have opposed Vladimir Putin in some way, he is now dead after falling from a building.

The fall was said to have been 'accidental'. Local reports suggest he was trying to escape from his apartment – after his ex-wife locked him in there at his request to stop him from buying drugs. … Ballerina Irina Bartnovskaya dismissed the suggestion he had been trying to escape his apartment. She said he went out on his balcony to smoke and fell to his death in a "stupid, unbearable accident." She said: "He loved life, family, adored his children and his audience."

Russian building codes must be terrible, all these people just getting sucked out of windows.

Previously:

• Russian oil exec found dead after 'fall' from high window

• Russian scientist who worked on coronavirus vaccine is stabbed, falls out of window to his death

• Yet another Russian official falls out yet another window

• Chairman of Russia's second-largest oil company dies in 'fall from hospital window'

• Russian 'meat magnate' who criticized Putin dies in fall from hotel window