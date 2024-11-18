Russian ballet star who critizied Ukraine invasion dies in "fall" from building

Shklyarov Shklyarov with ballerina Maria Shirinkina in 2013. Photo: Ravello Festival (CC0)
LIKE BOING BOING BUT NOT THE ADS?
CLICK HERE TO GO AD-FREE!

Vladimir Shklyarov, 39, is a Russian ballet star who was publicly critical of the country's invasion of Ukraine: "Friends! I am against the war in Ukraine!" he posted, "I am for the people, for a peaceful sky above our heads." As with many others who have opposed Vladimir Putin in some way, he is now dead after falling from a building.

The fall was said to have been 'accidental'. Local reports suggest he was trying to escape from his apartment – after his ex-wife locked him in there at his request to stop him from buying drugs. … Ballerina Irina Bartnovskaya dismissed the suggestion he had been trying to escape his apartment. She said he went out on his balcony to smoke and fell to his death in a "stupid, unbearable accident." She said: "He loved life, family, adored his children and his audience."

Russian building codes must be terrible, all these people just getting sucked out of windows.

Previously:
Russian oil exec found dead after 'fall' from high window
Russian scientist who worked on coronavirus vaccine is stabbed, falls out of window to his death
Yet another Russian official falls out yet another window
Chairman of Russia's second-largest oil company dies in 'fall from hospital window'
Russian 'meat magnate' who criticized Putin dies in fall from hotel window