Shake-a-face toy: a vintage way to create random facial expressions

The Shake-a-Face was a fun vintage toy that involved shaking a small plastic circle to create different facial expressions on an illustration. I need to get one of these fidget with. Its way cooler than the popular fidget toys you see today.

The faces that come into creation when the toy is shaken are totally random, which in my opinion, makes it more fun because it's always a surprise. This would also be a good tool to use if you like to draw, and want some inspiration for making people with unusually shaped heads.

From Instagram:



"The "Shake-a-Face" toy, a vintage novelty from the 1960s and 1970s, was made in Germany and features a face with a movable chain piece inside a transparent plastic cover. Shaking or tilting the toy rearranges these pieces, creating various facial expressions. Known for its interactive and playful design, it exemplifies mid-20th-century creativity in children's toys."

