Spirit Airlines is bankrupt

Beloved carrier Spirit Airlines declared bankruptcy in the early hours of monday morning, reports CNN. Flights will not be affected, though liabilities will be: don't bring anything you can't afford to lose, travelers!

"Spirit expects to continue operating its business in the normal course throughout this prearranged, streamlined chapter 11 process. Guests can continue to book and fly without interruption and can use all tickets, credits and loyalty points as normal," it sain in its statement. "The chapter 11 process itself will not impact Team Member wages or benefits, which are continuing to be paid and honored for those employed by Spirit."

One of its jets coming under literal fire in Haiti added injury to insult last monday. But the killing blow came when it emerged Spirit, already buried in debt, was in "talks with creditors." A sudden collapse in its share price on Wednesday made today's filing all but inevitable and will likely see the company delisted from the New York Stock Exchange—and listed on the pennystocks subreddit.

In your best Attenborough voice: "here we see a meme stock born."

Previously:

• Gangs shoot at Spirit Airlines flight from Florida trying to land in Haiti — flight attendant grazed

• Spirit Airlines passenger waits hours for suitcase — until Apple Watch tells her it's at airport worker's home

• Spirit Airlines agent goes berserk, threatens to strand confused flyers (video)