Tabayama, Japan's thrilling 800-foot roller slide down a rustic mountainside

This roller slide in Tabayama, Japan, looks like a great, terrifying time. This is the oldest roller slide in Japan and takes riders through a beautiful, rustic mountainside.

The slide opened in the late 90s and is 800 feet long. The slide is a rude at your own risk type of thing, as it comes with no helmets or seat belts. Riders are given a pair of cotton work gloves and a little foam mat to sit on, and then off they go.

When you see the part of the video that shows the rider coming down from the outside POV, you can really see just how fast they're going. The landing looked rather rough in the video, but I would still totally try this with my fingers crossed if given the chance.

