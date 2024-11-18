The Ingo bike: A fun 1930s vintage ride with a bouncing twist

The Ingo Bike was a popular bicycle from the 30s that was ridden by bouncing up and down while standing on a platform. Although impractical for longer distances, this bike looks like so much fun to play around on. I want to find a vintage Ingo bike to ride around my neighborhood on!

The Online Bicycle Museum has some great photos and old newspaper clippings showing a detailed history of the Ingo bike. Check it out.

From Instagram: "The Ingo Bike, also known as the Ingo Cycle, was a unique and innovative form of transportation popular during the 1930s in the United States. Unlike traditional bicycles, the Ingo Bike featured a spring-loaded rear platform that allowed riders to propel themselves forward by bouncing up and down rather than pedaling. This distinctive "pogo" motion provided a fun, low-impact way to travel short distances, making it a favorite among both children and adults at the time.

Though the Ingo Bike enjoyed a brief period of popularity, it was eventually overshadowed by advancements in more efficient and practical modes of transportation. Today, it's considered a vintage novelty, remembered for its quirky design and contribution to early cycling culture. Collectors and history enthusiasts may still find restored models of the Ingo Bike as charming relics of a bygone era."



