This late 1980s infomercial scammer was the most entertaining

Near the end of the 1980s late-night channel flippers would stop and stare in wonder as Tom Vu promised to share the secrets of his flashy lifestyle.

When distressed property real estate scams were all the rage, Tom Vu threw the party. His educational seminars were a method of building a network of folks prospecting good deals for him and bad ones for themselves. More amazing than his amassed wealth, however, were his infomercials.

I have been waiting to see this video for years. Tom Vu was a fixture in my late-night TV watching. His sports cars and beautiful women on a boat? The guy had it all. He is now a professional poker player.

