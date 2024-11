The look on this dog's face as they get away with thievery is adorable.

Dogs are the best. They are loyal, super snuggly, and will dump your trust in the bin to steal that sandwich. My Pretzel is amazing in her ability to get up on a table, counter, or other high ledge to eat the snack but then be unable to get back to the floor without assistance.

This guy? Thats some slick work there, buddy.

Previously:

