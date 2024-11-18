This vintage cat automata perfectly captures my morning mood – tattered, gaping, and ready for coffee

This vintage, tattered cat automata perfectly describes how I feel before I've had my morning coffee. The cat automata looks like it's on its last legs with its gaping mouth and tortured looking eyeballs.

The sound it makes, which is a bit like a broken ride at an amusement park, is pretty close to what it's like in my ears when people talk to me too early in the morning before my caffeine has hit. I've never empathized this much with a broken cat automaton before.

Jokes aside, I love the way this cat automata looks just the way it is, and I hope nobody tries to give it a makeover, because it has a lot of character like this. I do think it needs a big cup of coffee, though.

