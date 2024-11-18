Top D.C. lawyer gives advice to Liz Cheney and others on Trump revenge list: Leave the U.S. in January

One of Washington D.C.'s top lawyers has advice for Liz Cheney: Leave the country in January while Donald Trump takes over the helm. Just for a little while, at least.

And she's not the only one who should skip town.

In an interview with Politico, national security attorney Mark Zaid — known for representing federal employees and whistleblowers — said that targets of Donald Trump's revenge campaign should take heed. "There are a small number of people who I have told, 'Look, you should take a vacation outside of the country around the time of inauguration, just to see what happens.'"

Some of these targets include high-profile people, such as Liz Cheney, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former U.S. Director of National Intelligence Jim Clapper, said Zaid. But there are a slew of civil servants who could also be on Trump's retribution list, and for those who can't afford a lawyer, Zaid said his non-profit organization, Whistleblower Aid, would step in to help.

Although Trump's many threats of retaliation against those who have spoken out against him could turn out to be nothing, Zaid said we have to remember, "as Stephen Miller has said, they promised to start doing things on Day One, and I think we're going to see that, or else their base is going to be incredibly disappointed."

From Mediaite:

"There are a small number of people who I have told, 'Look, you should take a vacation outside of the country around the time of inauguration, just to see what happens. Just go on a routine vacation and see what plays out come Jan. 20, 21st, 22nd,'" Zaid said. "By that time, we'll know who's going to be [in senior administration roles] and whether they will be more fundamentalist about this issue than the general politician who's appointed into a position that requires Senate confirmation." Trump's pick for Attorney General, Matt Gaetz, is undoubtedly one signal that the president-elect intends to go after his political enemies. Zaid named another potential Trump official as someone who might carry out a retribution agenda, and argued "it would be very easy to go after" people who do not hold "immunized positions." "So just think about a situation where the new CIA director could be someone like Kash Patel who says, 'Hey, by the way, John Brennan, when you appeared on CNN on Oct. 29, 2023, what you said was classified and you are going to be prosecuted under the Espionage Act,'" Zaid said. "Is that going to happen? I have no idea. I would hope not, but depending on who is put into power in the Justice Department, in the U.S. Attorney's Office, at the CIA, as the Director of National Intelligence — the law would allow that."

