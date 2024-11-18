Trump not backing down on Gaetz for AG

Amidst claims of damning testimony, and a rising clamor demanding the release of the Congressional Ethics Report, Trump's transition team is confident of Matt Gaetz's confirmation as Attorney General.

A lawyer for two women who testified before the House Ethics Committee on the Matt Gaetz sexual assault matter claims both his clients were paid to have sex with Mr. Gaetz, one while she was 17 years old. This lawyer and another representing a different woman in the case insist the public has the right to know what is in that report before the Senate confirms Gaetz. While there is some performative resistance in the Senate, it remains doubtful that they'll spurn their angry Orange felon.

"Matt Gaetz will be the next Attorney General. He's the right man for the job and will end the weaponization of our justice system," Trump transition spokesperson Alex Pfeiffer told ABC News in response to the latest news. "These are baseless allegations intended to derail the second Trump administration. The Biden Justice Department investigated Gaetz for years and cleared him of wrongdoing. The only people who went to prison over these allegations were those lying about Matt Gaetz." RawStory

The lawyer for the women is very certain:

"Just to be clear, both of your clients testified that they were paid by Rep. Gaetz to have sex?" ABC News' Juju Chang asked Leppard. "That's correct. The House was very clear about that and went through each. They essentially put the Venmo payments on the screen and asked about them. And my clients repeatedly testified, 'What was this payment for?' 'That was for sex,'" Leppard said. RawStory

