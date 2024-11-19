Chunky business-class all-in-one PC has built-in dot matrix printer

Behold the Toshiba Jimucon SJ-9500, correctly identified as a retro-computing dream machine. This business-class beast as has a 15-inch 1028×768 display, an integrated dot matrix printer, and weighs fifty pounds. The internels are modest but modern (8GB RAM, SSD, etc) and it comes with Windows Enterprise.

It's probably no surprise that, according to PC Watch, Toshiba has been manufacturing its "Jimucon" series since 1982.

This office "workhorse" incorporates a 24-pin dot matrix printer, allowing it to churn out forms at a standard rate of 180 characters per second, with speeds hitting 240 characters per second if you're in a hurry.

The printer can handle wide-format paper (up to 304.8mm) and tackle multi-copy tasks, producing an original plus up to seven carbon copies, all with a reliable smack of impact printing that would make any old-school office proud.