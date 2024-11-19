CNN wonders which party Ohio's marching Nazis align with

CNN's Dana Bash must have just walked out of a fairness in journalism seminar.

Somehow CNN's Dana Bash is left wondering which "side of the aisle" Ohio's marching neo-Nazis are on. While her guest may have had protestors sleeping on his lawn who supported progressive issues, I am pretty sure none of them were waving swastikas.

At least one person yelled, "N***er," again and again, according to the video that's garnered online attention far beyond Ohio's capital. The group strode past low-rise brick buildings housing a salon and a clothing boutique, along with cafés serving tacos, coffee, cookies and bar grub, as its leader shouted through a black bullhorn. CNN

Yeah, it's a big wonder which members of what US political party are marching down the streets yelling that! Get ready for Dana to start blaming "antifa." The mystery organization conservatives can blame for everything.

