Fulfil your dream of a beige computer with this new PC case

If you ever watch footage of the before-time and hanker for a 20th century-style beige PC, Silverstone now makes new ones cut to the forms of modern hardware. The ATX-compliant FP-01 started out as an April Fools joke but go so much attention they decided to manufacture them and see what happens.

Yup, this thing has a disc drive, something that's become rare even in a roomy desktop chassis. In fact, it's hiding it behind an even more archaic feature: the two plastic dummy floppy drives on the front, with the top one flipping down to reveal a 5.25-inch standard media drive fit for a DVD burner and the bottom one hiding USB-C, double USB-A, and headphone ports. On the other side, you get a good old-fashioned green LED power light and disk drive activity indicator. The interior can accommodate a full-sized ATX power supply and graphics cards up to 310mm long, with a pair of 80mm fans handling air circulation. And the horizontal layout is strong enough to hold up a monitor… though there's no word on whether that's a modern, 5-pound LCD or a chunky CRT that'll throw your back out. The design is based on the NEC PC-9800, a series with some serious nostalgia power in Japan.

It'll be $130, too, not too expensive for a full-size PC case.

I beleive the beige era happened because white plastics aged inconsistently, especially in the nicotine-hued miasma of the 1980s office environment.

